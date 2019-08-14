Rice Krispies Treats helps children with autism go back to school with 'love notes'

BATTLE CREEK, MI: Rice Krispies Treats is supplying parents with sensory "love notes" to give to children with autism as they go back to school.

The brand partnered with nonprofit Autism Speaks to develop the notes, which come in a pack with four heart-shaped stickers in textures including silk, fleece, faux fur, satin and velour. The products’ goal is to comfort children with autism, many of whom respond positively to tactile experiences.

This is the third year that the brand has created notes to help children ease back into the school year. In 2017, the notes included encouraging messages; last year, Rice Krispies Treats partnered with the National Federation of the Blind to create Braille stickers and re-recordable audio boxes for children.

"It was very well-received by members of the blind and low-vision community, so we knew we wanted to continue to bring love to more audiences in the future," said Sarah Reinecke, Rice Krispies Treats’ marketing director. She added that the notes were created so children with autism, which affects one in 59 U.S. children, can receive affection in a unique way during the back-to-school season.

Edelman developed the creative idea and PR execution for this year’s campaign and last year’s Braille push.

"We brought this story to life with one family in our content and have also shared personal stories from [parent] Kellogg Company families," said Reinecke.

Rice Krispies Treats created a video featuring S.J. Monville, a kindergarten student with autism who is relocating from a special needs school to a public school this year. The video explains how the notes will make the transition easier for him.

The brand also created a section on its website from which people can order sensory and Braille love notes, and it is encouraging people to use the hashtag #SoMuchToLove.

Rice Krispies Treats is supporting the campaign with earned media focused on lifestyle, parenting and education outlets, as well as social media, said Reinecke.

"It was important for the brand to continue to reach new audiences knowing that not every child experiences love in the same way and that Rice Krispies Treats are for everyone," she added.