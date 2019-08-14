Trivago books Peppercomm as AOR

NEW YORK: Hotel-search company Trivago has picked Peppercomm as U.S. AOR.

The agency tweeted about the win earlier this month.

Despite the public announcement, representatives from Peppercomm and Trivago would not comment on the move.

A spokeswoman for PR shop Moxie Communications said her agency had worked for Trivago for approximately one year. However, the relationship ended last June, she said.

For Q2 2019, Trivago reported that revenue decreased 5% to $250.5 million from $263.5 million for the same period in 2018. Net income was $6.6 million, compared to a net loss of $23.2 million, previously.

Revenue at Peppercomm dropped 51% in 2018 to $9.5 million, compared to $19.3 million in 2017, according to the PRWeek Agency Business Report 2019. Last year, a group of Peppercomm leaders split off from the firm to form Hot Paper Lantern, which operates separately. The move affected Peppercomm’s overall revenue numbers.