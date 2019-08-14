Netflix alum Steve Swasey joins Healthline Media

SAN FRANCISCO: Healthline Media has hired Steve Swasey as VP of communications, a newly created role at the health-focused publishing company.

Swasey is reporting to Tracy Rosecrans, SVP of marketing and new business. He started in the role last Monday.

Swasey is leading Healthline’s external and internal communications strategy and program implementation to position it as a leading online destination for health information and tools, according to a statement from Healthline. His priorities include internal staffing and PR agency reviews.

Healthline also recently hired Laurie Dewan as VP of consumer insights.

San Francisco-based Healthline Media’s online properties include Healthline.com, Greatist.com and MedicalNewsToday.com. It said in a statement that the company is profitable with year-over-year revenue growth of more than 45%. More than 200 million people visit Healthline’s sites each month. Healthline beat WebMD in terms of monthly unique visitors for the first time in June, according to ComScore.

Swasey joined Healthline from transit app Moovit, where he was VP and head of global communications since late 2016 and built key comms functions.

"Moovit closed the communications department in San Francisco in April, so I am not being replaced," Swasey said via email. "[They closed it to] save costs as they're focusing on building an international sales team to license their industry-leading urban mobility data to companies like Microsoft and Uber.

In the first half of 2016, he worked at online lending marketplace Lending Club as SVP of corporate communications. Swasey left Kabam in 2015 after nearly four years at the mobile game developer. His final role at the company was SVP and head of global corporate communications. Previously, Swasey was Netflix’s VP of corporate communications for seven years and held roles at Oracle's PeopleSoft, Tri-Valley Growers, E&J Gallo Winery and Ketchum.