Ogilvy announces global partnership to help tackle fake followers

The deal will expand the capability of the agency’s InfluenceO tool, which houses over a billion influencer profiles across 60,000 categories.

It is the first GDPR-compliant tool that vets influencers and provides robust measurement in real time to avoid fake followers and influence fraud. Takumi says it is committed to investing in technology that sets the standard for brands and influencers.

Together their services will be scaled up to produce multi-market campaigns.

Rahul Titus, head of influence at Ogilvy UK said: "The world of influence is changing dramatically, and brands need to harness the full spectrum of influencers to cut through the noise."



Titus said that that they will continue to work with Takumi to ensure the right brands are working with the right influencers, while advocating for transparency and tackling fraud in the space.



"We are delighted to be working on this partnership with Ogilvy, executing localised campaigns with influencers in multiple languages, said Takumi’s chief executive officer Adam Williams.

Thumbnail image: ©GettyImages