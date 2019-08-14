Mytaxi reincarnation Free Now appoints consumer and corporate relations agency

Brands2Life's remit for the mobility app includes supporting its continued growth, advising on its communications strategy and building the new brand through creative consumer activations.

Known as mytaxi until earlier this year, Free Now is part of the new Daimler-BMW ‘NOW’ brand family – the result of a merger of the two firms' mobility offers.

David Savage, UK general manager for Free Now, commented: "Our business is growing rapidly, and the mobility sector is undergoing huge changes. Throughout the pitch process, Brands2Life demonstrated their smart thinking and showed us they’re nimble enough to navigate the ongoing challenges of our sector, while also being established and connected enough to have real clout in earned media. We’re looking forward to working with them on brand-building campaigns in the near future."

Brands2Life’s joint executive creative director Ollie Edwards added: "This is a fantastic win for us. FREE NOW is a bold, innovative brand, competing in a busy, competitive sector, giving us the opportunity to do exciting creative work and use our corporate nous to navigate a complex stakeholder landscape. At the heart of our proposal is celebrating the characters behind the wheels of Britain’s licenced taxis, so expect to hear a lot more from your local cabbies over the weeks and months ahead."

In April mytaxi appointed MHP as its public affairs advisor on a 'six-figure' brief.

Free Now offers two apps, one for drivers and one for passengers, directly connecting the two in real time, with the aim of 'reducing waiting times, making payments frictionless and increasing efficiency'. The service operates in 100 cities across Europe, with 14 million passengers and more than 100,000 drivers.

Brands2Life, PRWeek's Best Places to Work – Large Agency winner this year – adds the new account to a current client roster that includes the likes of Dell, Groupon, LinkedIn and match.