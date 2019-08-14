Breakfast Briefing: Five things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Economic news to watch: The U.S. bond market is showing red flags about the state of the economy as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell below the two-year rate. This occurrence has been a reliable indicator of recessions, according to CNBC. European stocks also fell after Germany’s economy shrunk in Q2, according to Reuters.

Southwest Airlines is considering buying aircraft other than the Boeing 737. The carrier said it has no plans to fly anything other than the model, but it told a union it is considering narrower types of planes, according to The Seattle Times. The company's all-Boeing fleet had nearly three-dozen 737 Max planes in service before they were grounded by the Federal Aviation Administration in March.

If you’re paranoid that your smartphone is listening to you, maybe you’re not that paranoid. Facebook has been paying contractors to transcribe users’ audio chats, according to Bloomberg. The company said users had opted in to allowing their voice chats to be transcribed, though Facebook doesn’t outline the practice in its data-use policies.

Meanwhile, Twitter is making it easier for users to follow topics while canceling out the noise. The platform is testing a feature on Android devices that would allow users to keep track of topics, like celebrities, TV shows or sports, similarly to how they follow other accounts, according to the Verge.

A group of technology leaders is calling on Silicon Valley to do more to stop the spread of violent ideologies, specifically white supremacy, in response to last weekend’s mass-shootings. Called Build Tech We Trust, the group includes Ellen Pao and Code2040 CEO Karla Monterroso.