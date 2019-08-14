Relevance International hires new MD at London office

The agency specialises in property, hospitality and luxury goods, and Harris (pictured) will be responsible for fostering new business, expanding a growing team, and serving as the strategic lead for the London office, which services clients throughout Europe.

With nearly 30 years of public relations and marketing experience, Harris has also served as the director of international communications for luxury hotel group Corinthia Hotels, and held roles at Kuoni Travel and Condé Nast.

"Working with a myriad of luxury brands and businesses that have taken me around the world, I’m confident in my ability to take Relevance’s London office to the next level," said Harris.

The agency’s clients include Quintessentially Estates, Concierge Auctions, and The Royal Atlantis Resort and Residences in Dubai.

"Fiona will play an integral role in helping to usher our company’s global vision forward," said Suzanne Rosnowski, CEO and founder of Relevance. "She is connected, seasoned, creative and savvy, and we are so very happy to welcome her to the team."

Relevance International made its first UK hires – Anita Gryson and Alice Lacey – in early 2018, shortly after rebranding from Relevance New York and opening a London office.