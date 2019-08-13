Discover Financial Services sticks with Golin for PR support

RIVERWOODS, IL: Discover Financial Services is sticking with Golin for PR support.

Discover, which put its PR account up for review in May, said in a document distributed last month that it has decided to stay with its current agency. The Interpublic Group PR shop has represented Discover for more than 10 years, according to a Golin spokeswoman. In 2014, Discover Financial Services appointed Golin as its global AOR.

Discover did not immediately comment on the results of its account review. A Golin spokeswoman declined to discuss the decision.

According to the RFP documents, Discover began the search on May 2 and in-person pitches were conducted the week of June 24. It’s not clear how many agencies participated.

Golin will be working to increase Discover Financial Services’ product visibility, enhance its corporate reputation, increase awareness of CSR efforts, help handle crises and ensure the company is recognized as a best place to work, according to the RFP documents.

Last month, Discover Financial Services reported that Q2 revenues increased 10% to $2.9 billion, compared to $2.6 billion for the same quarter last year. Net income rose 13% to $753 million.

Revenue at Golin grew 5% in 2018 to $218 million, compared to 2017 when revenue was $208 million, according to the PRWeek Agency Business Report 2019.

Golin is part of IPG’s Constituency Management Group which also includes Weber Shandwick, Rogers & Cowan, DeVries Global and Current Global, as well as specialist marketing agencies like Jack Morton, FutureBrand and Octagon.

In July, CMG chairman and CEO Andy Polansky said that in Q2, the PR firms of CMG saw low-single-digit as-reported and organic revenue growth.