MetLife enrolls Ruder Finn as US AOR

NEW YORK: MetLife has hired Ruder Finn as its U.S. AOR for a corporate reputation and product communications remit.

Ruder Finn was chosen through a competitive process involving multiple agencies that started in February. Work on the account officially started at the beginning of May, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The insurance giant required a PR firm’s services to help tell the story of its transformation as it "prepares for the next 150 years," said Kim Friedman, head of U.S. comms at MetLife, in an emailed statement.

In 2017, MetLife spun off the majority of its consumer business, such as selling life insurance policies, into a separate entity, BrightHouse Financial. That move freed up MetLife to pursue growth in "employee benefits, protection and fee-based retail products outside the U.S., [as well as] asset management," a MetLife statement explained at the time the transaction was finalized.

"We believe the time is right to share our transformation story, which prompted a competitive agency review in support of this effort," Friedman said. "We selected Ruder Finn based on their expertise in C-level strategic counsel, media relations and delivering creative, integrated programs."

As MetLife tells its growth story, Ruder Finn will spearhead this effort by engaging key stakeholders, such as brokers, employers and the business community at large, according to a source familiar with the matter.

In this wide-ranging brief, the agency will provide comms support around MetLife’s product innovation, digital transformation, employee benefits and annual enrollment.

Keith Hughes, EVP and head of strategic planning at Ruder Finn, is the lead on the account.

There was no incumbent agency and budget information was not disclosed.

Former MetLife chief communications officer Jeanmarie McFadden joined Brunswick Group as partner in May. McFadden left MetLife last June and was replaced by Randy Clerihue.

Metlife reported $1.68 billion in net income for Q2 2019, an increase of 99% year-over-year, while total revenue was down 17% year-over-year to almost $17.5 billion.