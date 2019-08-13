BCW rolls out entertainment practice

LOS ANGELES: BCW has launched an entertainment practice built on the foundation of BWR, a Los Angeles-based entertainment PR firm acquired by Burson-Marsteller in 2010.

Eric Green, EVP of corporate entertainment at BWR, was named president of BWR and head of the newly formed BCW Entertainment. BCW also hired Sunny Jenkins, formerly EVP in charge of media, influencer and celebrity relations at HL Group, for the new role of chief growth officer at BWR.

BWR did not have a president before Green’s promotion. He became de facto leader of the firm after founding partners Larry Winokur, Nanci Ryder and Paul Baker retired, according to a BCW spokesperson. Baker continues to consult for some clients.

BCW Entertainment will be based in Los Angeles, with Green reporting to Donna Imperato, CEO of BCW; Jenkins will report to Green. The agency did not disclose how many staffers will be a part of the practice, but said it includes all of BWR’s employees and all entertainment-focused BCW staffers in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

Due to its reputation in the entertainment world, BWR will keep its brand and remain a separate entity, according to a BCW spokesperson. However, BWR employees and BCW entertainment staffers will work together under the new practice.

"We do have a global network of senior entertainment strategists that sits and works in the five regions of BCW," said Brooke Hovey, chief growth officer at BCW. "What BWR adds is incredible inside access to talent, events and content, and a lot of the talent that does reside here in the U.S. has global appeal."

She said the combination won’t result in staff reductions.

"The conversation [about the practice] started really on the heels of the Burson-Marsteller-Cohn & Wolfe merger," Hovey said. "We discovered we had this hidden gem inside BCW. While we were already doing entertainment marketing, starting [the practice] gave us a new level of access to all the talent they represent in Los Angeles and New York and the work they’ve done with entertainment media. We started the conversation in earnest about a year ago."

BCW Entertainment will have eight main offerings: data-based entertainment marketing strategy; entertainment content integration; integrated sponsorships and partnerships; experiential event planning; talent and influencer procurement; product seeding; entertainment and lifestyle media relations; and comms strategy for entertainment companies.

BCW declined to disclose the new practice’s clients. BWR’s clients have included Dell, Netflix, Tesla, Mazda, Puma, John Varvatos, the Hard Rock Hotel and Wynn Resorts, according to its website.

BCW’s revenue grew by 3% in 2018 to $711 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report. WPP’s PR business reported a 2.6% revenue decline on a like-for-like basis in Q2.

HL Group did not respond to inquiries seeking comment about Jenkins’ departure.