LDR Creative expands drinks portfolio with five-figure wins

The agency was appointed as global comms partner for Bar Convent Berlin (BCB), a trade fair attended by more than 15,000 visitors, including bartenders (above) from over 80 countries. The agency will lead drinks industry PR across four international markets, including the UK, US, Singapore and the Nordics.

The director of BCB organiser Reed Exhibitions, Petra Lassahn, said the business was impressed with LDR’s approach.

The agency will also manage the 2020 re-brand of Llanllyr Source Spring Water and mixers. The brand has built a reputation on its low mineral content and commitment to the responsible production of premium bottled water.

Llanllyr Source CEO John Wallington said: "It was very important that our global marketing lead and new communications team shared three things: our vision, our values and our passion for the responsible management of an increasingly scarce natural resource."

"We use education, inspiration and entertainment to unlock the full potential of brands and to help them deliver their commercial objectives," added LDR creative MD and founder, Louis de Rohan.