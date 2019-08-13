Watch: All Blacks and AIG teach Rugby World Cup visitors how (not) to drive in Japan

Aimed at visitors who might be looking to drive around the country, the light-hearted campaign highlights some of the key nuances found on Japan's roads, with a little help from All Blacks captain Keiran Read and a few of his star teammates.

AIG and agency TBWA\Hakuhodo created the work. Shuhei Tsuji, senior creative director at TBWA\Hakuhodo, said: "Our non-confrontational culture often results in difficulty effectively communicating and enforcing rules and regulations to overseas visitors. That’s why it was important for us to take a tongue-in-cheek approach to help the nation educate tourists in a fun and appealing way."

Current World Champions New Zealand are favourites to retain their crown at the tournament, which runs from 20 September to 2 November.