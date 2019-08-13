Total Fitness appoints Manchester PR agency to grow brand positioning

The remit includes implementing a communications strategy to boost the brand’s "positive presence" across all consumer and leisure trade platforms. The brief has a particular focus on developing the Total Fitness offering and aligning it with the brand’s 17 clubs across the north of England and Wales.

The agency will focus on building brand awareness and membership base amongst target demographics and looks to increase customer acquisition through a link-building strategy.

PR Agency One managing director James Crawford said: "Total Fitness has turned to us for our sport, health and leisure expertise and joins – most notably – Decathlon on our roster. We have a unique mix of corporate reputation experience and consumer PR savvy that means we’re perfectly placed to support the gym chain on its journey.

Total Fitness, which has more than 95,000 members, has had a turnaround in the past year, led by new CEO Sophie Lawler.

Crawford added: "Having strengthened its internal teams and facilities, the next logical step is to get their communications back on the straight and narrow to boost brand awareness, perception and visibility."