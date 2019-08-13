Ella's Kitchen chooses corporate and CSR comms partner

Kin&Co’s remit focuses on championing and raising the profile of the baby food brand's sustainability and social mission strategy.

Last week, Ella’s Kitchen named The Romans as its new consumer PR agency.

Kin&Co will work as the manufacturer’s social impact communications partner for a second year after helping it articulate and launch its sustainability strategy in the company's first social and environmental impact report, The Good Stuff We Do.

Over the next 12 months, the partnership will aim to improve children’s lives by developing healthy relationships with food, illustrating how the brand is trying to make a positive impact on society.

"From lobbying government on weaning guidelines, to raising a nation of veg-lovers, mission-driven companies like Ella’s Kitchen are a brilliant example that businesses can and should be a force for good," Kin&Co associate director Georgie Howlett said.

"It’s a privilege to continue to work with a company whose values are so aligned to our own – and of course, a fellow B Corp, too."

Chris Jenkins, who runs The Good Stuff We Do at Ella’s Kitchen, added: "Consumers today are more demanding than ever of businesses to demonstrate purpose beyond profit – and rightly so. At Ella’s Kitchen, our mission has and always will be at the heart of everything we do."

