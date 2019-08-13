The Epicurean Club chooses UK agency for dual comms brief

The agency will manage the strategy and search for the club’s premium partners and handle UK-wide communications outreach.

The Epicurean Club’s aim is to become "the place for discerning travellers looking for traditional British pubs and inns in which to dine, stay or embark on an experience".

The collection of boutique pubs and inns includes "rural gems" deep in the Scottish Highlands to Cotswold coaching inns, the archetypal Mayfair pub and scenic coastal taverns.

Recently, the Epicurean Club acquired Inn Places, which will allow it to grow its collection to 200 venues by the end of the year.

‘Friends’ of the Club – a membership scheme with 155,000 people – receive free benefits when booking one of the properties through the platform, while the club also provides experiences including gin distillery tours, clay pigeon shooting and classic car driving.

Mallory Group director James Toller will lead the partnership strategy brief, and communications director Emily Caroe will focus on the trade media and consumer outreach.

"They are a great emerging brand and this is a really interesting brief, with both the partnerships marketing and communications work," Toller said.

The Epicurean Club COO Ed Hill added: "Their joined-up approach of creative communications expertise alongside a strong understanding of brand partnerships designed to increase our profile and introduce new friends to The Epicurean Club is extremely exciting."