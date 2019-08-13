Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Tumblr has a new owner – again. Verizon is selling Tumblr to Automattic Inc, owner of online publishing tool WordPress, for "well below" $20 million, or maybe even $3 million, Axios reported. This will be Tumblr’s third owner in six years. Automattic CEO Matt Mullenweg told the Wall Street Journal that he plans to maintain the ban Verizon imposed on pornographic content on Tumblr. BuzzFeed wrote a story listing New York condos on sale for the same price as Tumblr and users on Twitter noted that the selling price was less than a nice house in San Francisco.

Do not call Chris Cuomo "Fredo." CNN is supporting the Cuomo Prime Time host after a video went viral of him threatening a heckler who called him "Fredo." The "disparaging" term refers to Fredo Corleone from The Godfather, who Cuomo explained is "a weak brother." CNN’s VP of communications Matt Dornic tweeted, "Chris Cuomo defended himself when he was verbally attacked with the use of an ethnic slur. We completely support him." On Twitter, Cuomo was also backed by former White House comms director Anthony Scaramucci, Fox News host Sean Hannity and lawyer Michael Avenatti. The View co-host Meghan McCain tweeted that women in a similar situation would be held to a higher standard.

A fired WPP exec is taking the holding company to court. Carmel Williamson, the former MD of WPP’s Team Red, alleges in legal documents filed with the Federal Circuit Court that harassment and a "boys club" culture ultimately led to her being dismissed after just six months in the role and in need of psychological treatment. Paul Everson, MD of WPP creative agency Wunderman Thompson (which was J Walter Thompson at the time of the allegations, before its merger with Wunderman last November), is also named in the court case. WPP and Everson reportedly deny the allegations.

Current and former Whole Foods staffers are demanding that Amazon cuts ties with ICE. The group, known as Whole Worker, penned a statement explaining that they are attempting to organize and unionize under the "dystopian" rule of Amazon and they are showing solidarity with "our undocumented sisters, brothers and siblings." They specifically want Amazon to sever ties with big data company Palantir, which works with federal agency Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Bebe Rexha has called out an executive on Instagram. The singer explained in a post on the site on Monday that a "male music executive" told her she was "getting too old" (at 29) and her brand was "confusing." She noted that she is "fed up with being put in a box" and is celebrating her age. Other musical acts, such as Rita Ora and Natasha Bedingfield, have responded to Rexha’s post with messages of support and stories about their own similar experiences.