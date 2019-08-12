Brand mascots: A dying breed?

America’s most recognizable mascot isn’t a dog that warns kids about crime or a bear that offers advice on how to prevent forest fires.

Starbucks’ green, two-tailed mermaid is the most recognizable product mascot in the U.S., according to a study by Crestline Custom Promotional Products.

An eye-popping 95.6% of respondents to the survey of more than 1,600 U.S. consumers identified the coffee brand’s mascot correctly.

However, the research had mixed results for the mermaid’s animated peers, noting that although the golden age of product mascots was the 1950s and ‘60s, some have much more recently gained a large following on social media.

Do you agree? Or are you worried that Tony the Tiger might go extinct?