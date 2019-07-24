PRWeek UK Awards 2019: 'early bird' ticket deadline approaches

The annual awards night - one of the highlights of the UK PR calendar - takes place on Tuesday 15 October at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House in Park Lane. Click here for more details on pricing and to book tickets.

See the full list of categories and shortlisted entries below:

Campaign Categories: Sectors

B2B Campaign

Bauhaus Dessau by Golin for Adobe

The Data Literacy Project by Brands2Life for Qlik

The Global Talent Crunch by Man Bites Dog for Korn Ferry

Tudder 'Tinder for Cows' by Octopus Group for Hectare Agritech

The West End in Your Living Room by Munch for Revels in Hand

Best International Campaign

#EqualAtWork by Vodafone Group

HSBC Flyland by Ogilvy for HSBC

Huawei presents Unfinished Symphony by RED Consultancy for Huawei

Pokemon Planet by Hope&Glory for The Pokemon Company

#WhatWillYouBe - Digital Jobs and Skills for Young People by Vodafone Group

City and Corporate Communications

Great Food, Great Restaurants and Great People: Protecting and Promoting McDonald’s UK by Teneo for McDonald's UK

Quarter Life Crisis by Hope&Glory for LinkedIn

RBS - Ten Years On by RBS

Shaping Britain's Boardrooms by The Investment Association Corporate Affairs Team

The Christmas Advert That Never Was by Weber Shandwick and Taylor Herring for Iceland Foods

Where There's Muck, There's Brass by Headland for Cory Riverside Energy

Financial Services

Cyber-Crime: A Campaign That Didn’t Add Up by Weber Shandwick for HSBC UK

Hotel of Mum and Dad by W for MoneySupermarket

Saving Every Family £154 and the UK £490m Collectively! By BrandContent for FairFX

The Invisibles by Weber Shandwick for Experian

Xero: Dexter The Digital Tax Advisor by The Academy for Xero

Healthcare: Ethical and OTC Consumer

Live Your Best Life with Type 1 by Allison+Partners for Dexcom

Make Blood Cancer Visible Campaign 2018 by M&F Health for Janssen UK

Turning the Tide in Neuroblastoma by akt health communications for EUSA Pharma

Winning the Waiting Game by Ketchum London for Novartis

Marketing Communications: Automotive and Transport

EasyJet Tackles Gender Bias in Pilot Recruitment by Taylor Herring for easyJet

It's A Wonderful Line by The Romans for Virgin Trains

On Track for Brand Fame by Tin Man for East Midlands Trains

The Pride Flight by One Green Bean for Virgin Holidays and Virgin Atlantic

#TrackRecord by Golin for LNER

Upgrade Face by One Green Bean for Virgin Atlantic

Marketing Communications: FMCG, Health, Beauty, Retail and Fashion

intu: Big Bugs on Tour by The Academyfor intu

The Greggs Vegan Sausage Roll Launch by Greggs

Valentine's Day, Bling Ring by Poundland

The PIPAS by Hope&Glory for Photobox

TOG-ether by Hope&Glory for IKEA

Marketing Communications: Sports and Entertainment, Arts and Media

Balldogs by Hope&Glory for Champions Tennis

Beyond the Screen by Hope&Glory for Facebook

Gallery of Groups by Hope&Glory for Facebook

Jurassic Jeff by Fever for NOW TV

Pokemon Planet by Hope&Glory for The Pokemon Company

The @JohnLewis Ad by The Romans for Twitter

Marketing Communications: Travel, Leisure, Lifestyle and Hospitality

Balldogs by Hope&Glory for Champions Tennis

easyJet Tackles Gender Bias In Pilot Recruitment by Taylor Herring for easyJet

On Track for Brand Fame by Tin Man for East Midlands Trains

Tales of the Unexpected by Canary Wharf Group with Brands2Life for Canary Wharf Group with Brands2Life

The Pride Flight by One Green Bean for Virgin Holidays and Virgin Atlantic

#TrackRecord by Golin for LNER

Not-for-Profit

Bloody Big Brunch by Wire

Let Nature Sing by RSPB

Stop Animal Trafficking by Manifest London for WWF

There But Not There – Commemorating the Centenary of WW1 by Newsfeed PR for Remembered

Twinkle Twinkle Little Heart by Golin for Tiny Tickers

Public Affairs

Ending the 50 Year Debate - To Land Britain's New Runway by Heathrow Airport

Pool RE - Closing the Terrorism Insurance Gap by Pool Reinsurance and MHP Communications for Pool Reinsurance

Safeguarding the Future of British Berries by Red Brick Road for British Summer Fruits

#TheLongSwim by Frank for The Lewis Pugh Foundation

The People's Seat featuring Sir David Attenborough by Grey and BCW for United Nations

Public Sector

Brighton Main Line improvement project, nine-day blockade 16-24 Feb 2019 by Network Rail

Improving Recycling Behaviours by Kin&Co for Hampshire County Council

M1 Week of Action by Highways England

The Great British Coin Hunt by Hope&Glory for The Royal Mint

The Sound of Engineering by Tin Man for The Institution of Engineering and Technology

You vs. Train by Pegasus for Network Rail, British Transport Police and wider rail industry

Technology

Elvie Pump Launch by Talker Tailor Trouble Maker for Elvie

Huawei presents Unfinished Symphony by RED Consultancy for Huawei

Love With No Filter by Brands2Life for Match

Reservoir Dogs by Hope&Glory for Rover.com

Samsung Mobile Couture by FleishmanHillard Fishburn for Samsung

Tudder 'Tinder for Cows' by Octopus Group for Hectare Agritech

Campaign Categories: Techniques

Best Cause-led Campaign

Deliveroo Ride To Find by Talker Tailor Trouble Maker for Deliveroo

Most Human Instinct by Weber Shandwick for Unicef

Swimming In It by Cow for The Big Bang Fair

The Christmas advert that never was by Weber Shandwick and Taylor Herring for Iceland Foods

There But Not There – Commemorating the Centenary of WW1 by Newsfeed PR for Remembered

Twinkle Twinkle Little Heart by Golin for Tiny Tickers

Best Influencer Marketing Campaign

#24YouHaveThePower by BCW for Pfizer Vaccines UK

Disney Junior: Parenting Hacks by The Academy for Disney

Olay Gets its #JOMO On by Ketchum London for Olay

Renault Behind Car Doors by MSL for Renault

The @JohnLewis Ad by The Romans for Twitter

Best Integrated Campaign

There But Not There – Commemorating the Centenary of WW1 by Newsfeed PR for Remembered

The Christmas Advert That Never Was by Weber Shandwick and Taylor Herring for Iceland Foods

The Greggs Vegan Sausage Roll Launch by Greggs

#TrackRecord by Golin for LNER

#TV Blackout The Launch of Samsung QLED TV by Taylor Herring for Samsung Electronics UK

Your Army Needs You by Karmarama for Capita for the British Army

Best PR Event

4GEE Cinema by M&C Saatchi Public Relations for EE

Elvie Pump Launch by Talker Tailor Trouble Maker for Elvie

Greggs go undercover as ‘Gregory & Gregory’ by Taylor Herring for Greggs

Huawei presents Unfinished Symphony by RED Consultancy for Huawei

Matilda Comes Up Trumps by Tin Man for Roald Dahl Story Company

Shelter: #SleepWalkForShelter by The Academy for Shelter

Best Use of a Small Budget

Balldogs by Hope&Glory for Champions Tennis

Sexy Santa Campaign 2018 by Lumen

Swimming In It by Cow for The Big Bang Fair

TOG-ether by Hope&Glory for IKEA

Tudder 'Tinder for Cows' by Octopus Group for Hectare Agritech

Women of Camden by W for Camden Town Brewery

Best Use of Celebrity of Celebrities in a Campaign

Kicking off the World Cup with The Stars Group: Rasputin Rebooted by Grayling for The Stars Group

Lionesses World Cup Squad announcement by The FA/Pitch Marketing Group for The FA

The Movember Foundation Urges Men To ‘Know Thy Nuts’ by Dundas Communications for The Movember Foundation

Toilet Role of a Lifetime by The Romans for Virgin Trains

Wave of Waste by 3 Monkeys Zeno for Corona

Best Use of Content

Cyber-Crime: a campaign that didn’t add up by Weber Shandwick for HSBC UK

Future Fish and Chips by Fanclub PR and TBWA for Plastic Oceans UK

Greggs go undercover as ‘Gregory & Gregory’ by Taylor Herring for Greggs

Look into My Skies; Falling Back in Love With Flying by Tin Man for Thomas Cook Airlines

The Pride Flight by One Green Bean for Virgin Holidays and Virgin Atlantic

The @JohnLewis Ad by The Romans for Twitter

Best Use of Creativity

Greggs Go Undercover as ‘Gregory & Gregory’ by Taylor Herring for Greggs

Saynts: The Greatest Kit Launch That Never Happened by Mischief PR for Southampton Football Club

Swimming In It by Cow for The Big Bang Fair

The @JohnLewis Ad by The Romans for Twitter

Twinkle Twinkle Little Heart by Golin for Tiny Tickers

Women of Camden by W for Camden Town Brewery

Best Use of Planning, Strategy and Evaluation

easyJet tackles Gender Bias in Pilot Recruitment by Taylor Herring for easyJet

You vs. Train by Pegasus for Network Rail, British Transport Police & wider rail industry

A Skincare Revolution by Smoking Gun for Childs Farm

intu: Big Bugs on Tour by The Academy for intu

Xero: Dexter The Digital Tax Advisor by The Academy for Xero

Internal Communications and Employee Engagement

A Year in the Life of a CEO - John Flint by HSBC

SEC_RITY - Not Complete Without U by Seqirus

Storytelling Summit by BCW for Pfizer Vaccines

Talk Health and Care, an engagement platform for the NHS and social care workforce by Department of Health and Social Care

Stop. Think. Act.UBS Cyber security event by Wilding McArdle Wilson for UBS

Issues and Reputation Management

Cyber-Crime: a campaign that didn’t add up by Weber Shandwick for HSBC UK

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) - Brand rebuild project by Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR)

Managing Milestones in Multiple Sclerosis by Hanover for Roche

RBS - Ten Years On by RBS

UKTV Blackout by UKTV for UKTV

People, Agencies and Teams

Best Agency Outside London (headquartered outside M25)

Citypress in Manchester

PR Agency One in Manchester

Speed Communications in Bristol

Stripe in Edinburgh

Whiteoaks International in Hook, Hampshire

Wire in Scotland

New Consultancy of the Year



Blurred

Don’t Cry Wolf

Newsfeed PR

The Fourth Angel

Tyto

Vested



Specialist Consultancy of the Year

90TEN

Battenhall

Cicero Group

Greenhouse PR

Harvard

Teamspirit

Young PR Professional of the Year

Amity Harrold, FleishmanHillard Fishburn

Andre Bogues, FleishmanHillard Fishburn

Holly Smith, Mischief PR

Nadine Kawash, FleishmanHillard Fishburn

Sandy Downs, Teamspirit

Gold Awards

In-house Team of the Year (Private Sector)

Barclaycard

Heathrow Airport

Huawei UK

RBS

uSwitch

In-house Team of the Year (Public/Third Sector)

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

NSPCC

The Investment Association Corporate Affairs Team

Transport for London

Small Consultancy of the Year

Manifest

Ready10

Talker Tailor Trouble Maker

Taylor Herring

Tin Man Communications

The Romans



Mid-sized Consultancy of the Year

Hanover

Harvard

Headland

Hope&Glory

Mischief PR

W

Large Consultancy of the Year

BCW (Burson Cohn & Wolfe)

FleishmanHillard Fishburn

Ketchum London

MHP Communications

Weber Shandwick UK

