Birmingham comms agency hires senior creative and new business exec

Chris Hill joins the Birmingham agency as creative director and Alex Cooper will head up the agency’s new-business drive as brand relationship manager.

The South African natives bring a wealth of international experience to the agency.

Hill has led creative campaigns for agencies including JWT, BBH, Saatchi & Saatchi and Momentum Worldwide, delivering work for blue-chip companies including Shell, Ford, Jaguar, IKEA and Cadbury.

His role is to build on Wyatt’s international B2B offering and lead the agency’s creative team.

Cooper joins from Maserati, having worked as corporate sales co-ordinator for the luxury carmaker.

She will take responsibility for establishing and enhancing Wyatt’s client relationships, nurturing stronger partnerships with both new and existing clients in a role previously led by the agency’s CEO, Karen Bernie.

"Our mission is to help clients break through every brand and business performance boundary they face – whether it’s geographical, cultural, technological or more,’ Wyatt’s managing director Mark Fones said. "To do this, we seek out the very best talent the world has to offer to help us explore every possibility and deliver transformational change.