Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Martin Sorrell is betting on influencers. His advertising company, S4 Capital, has acquired European influencer agency IMA and will merge it with MediaMonks. IMA, which has a network of 40,000 influencers, works with clients including Pernod Ricard, Under Armour, Beiersdorf, Heineken and Booking.com. Sorrell, executive chairman of S4 Capital and former WPP CEO, wrote in a LinkedIn post on Monday morning that influencer marketing is "predicted to double in size over the next three years." S4 acquired MediaMonks in July 2018 for $350 million.

Trump and the Mooch are publicly duking it out. Former White House comms director Anthony Scaramucci told Axios that President Donald Trump’s ongoing "meltdown" could lead to him getting replaced on the top of the Republican ticket for next year’s presidential election. Last week, Scaramucci told MSNBC's Chris Matthews that Trump’s response to recent mass shootings was a "catastrophe." On Saturday, Trump tweeted that Scaramucci was terminated after only 11 days as comms chief because he was "totally incapable of handling" the role. Scaramucci replied with a tweet on Sunday saying that Trump will turn on everyone "eventually," and then the "entire country." He also tweeted this on Monday morning.

Protestors are demanding Amazon cut its ties with ICE. As Jewish organizations scheduled protests against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement all across the country, activists in New York targeted Amazon because they said the tech giant hosts databases for a software that allows officials to more easily find and detain immigrants. The #JewsAgainstICE protest drew around 1,000 participants and resulted in roughly 40 arrests of demonstrators, including prominent members of New York’s Jewish community, such as City Councilman Brad Lander.

John Oliver tried to set a Guinness World Record, but it didn’t work out. The Last Week Tonight host baked the world’s largest marble cake featuring Turkmenistan’s president Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov falling off a horse. Oliver did this after he discovered that Guinness works with authoritarian governments, including Turkmenistan, Saudi Arabia, and the police force in Dubai to set records. "We were disappointed to see the false and unfair allegations about Guinness World Records [on the show]," Guinness World Records said in a statement. The organization said it declined to participate in the show because it was "merely an opportunity to mock one of our record-holders."

Olivia Jade Giannulli slammed tabloids in an Instagram post. Several recent stories have claimed the daughter of actress Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli is not planning on returning to University of Southern California, following the college admissions scandal, to instead focus on building her own brand. But on Sunday, the influencer posted a photo of herself holding up two middle fingers with the caption, "@dailymail @starmagazine @people @perezhilton @everyothermediaoutlet #close #source #says." HP, Sephora, TRESemmé and Estée Lauder are among the brands that dropped the influencer from their roster post-scandal.