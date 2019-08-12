The Times and The Sunday Times see digital subscriptions boost

Readers of The Times and The Sunday Times are increasingly signing up to the newsbrands' digital offering, with the newspapers reporting a 19% increase in digital-only paid subscribers.

The Times and The Sunday Times said they had surpassed 300,000 digital-only paid subscribers for the first time, out of an overall total of 539,000 subscribers and five million registered access users. It also said audience reach was up 6% year-on-year, reaching 8.6 million adults each month across the titles.

Both The Times and The Sunday Times are number one in their respective print markets by circulation, it said, with a print circulation of 400,000 and 687,000 respectively. Last year digital subscriptions overtook print for the first time.

Chris Duncan, managing director of TNL, part of News UK, said: "The Times and The Sunday Times continue to show that people value quality journalism and are prepared to pay a premium for news they can trust.

"We’re delighted to have had another successful year in terms of digital growth, attracting new subscribers in the UK and across the globe."

This article first appeared on PRWeek sister title Campaign