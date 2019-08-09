The PR Week: 8.9.2019: James Wright, Red Havas

As global CEO of the recently formed Red Havas micro-network, James Wright is spearheading Havas PR's transformation.

Wright joins The PR Week podcast to give a progress report on that work and to discuss the opportunity he sees in the U.S. market, which he calls more "traditional" than Asia-Pacific.

Wright also chats about the biggest PR stories with PRWeek's Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch, including cannabis company MedMen's account review that went up in smoke; PewDiePie's eye-popping salary; Cision and Edelman's partnership and Procter & Gamble's advertising cuts.