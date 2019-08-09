PRWeek's industry fantasy football team: Your captain revealed

Earlier this week, ahead of the new Premier League season, Dynamo PRWeek spent big in the transfer window, overhauled its squad and asked you, the PR public, to decide who the new skipper should be.

With nearly half the votes, Huawei's Katy Ringsdore – brought in by Dynamo's new Chinese owners to shore up the defence and to spearhead its European challenge – was the overwhelming choice to wear the captain's armband this season.

Formerly the comms chief at Atom bank, Ringsdore is expected to form a near-impenetrable partnership with 'ruthless' Ruth Warder in the heart of the defence and the Dynamo PRWeek faithful will hope that will be the platform on which the team builds a formidable title challenge this term.

The full results of the poll can be seen below: