Flack on Friday: Is Joe Media's Frosty Jack's campaign a Greggs re-heat?

Seeing double

Flack had a sense of deja vu this week when he stumbled across a new campaign by digital publisher Joe Media for cider brand Frosty Jack's.

The campaign film, which lasts about two minutes, shows Frosty Jack's being rebranded as the upmarket-sounding Jacques Froid and served to the public at a posh food fair called Foodies Festival, receiving positive feedback.

We then see the surprise on their faces when the true identity of the drink is revealed.

Would you be able to tell your Frosty’s if it was in a fancy glass? Well these people couldn’t… ????



Cheers @JOE_co_uk for the collab pic.twitter.com/QzkFzRzDo3 — Frosty Jack's Cider (@frostyjackcider) August 7, 2019

Flack was reminded of last summer's campaign by Taylor Herring for bakery chain Greggs.

The campaign film, which lasts about two minutes, shows Greggs food being rebranded as the upmarket-sounding Gregory and Gregory and served to the public at a posh food fair called Foodies Festival, receiving positive feedback.

We then see the surprise on their faces when the true identity of the food is revealed.

Asked about the similarities, a spokesperson for Joe said: "The style of this campaign is inherently JOE – we’re a news and entertainment publisher and vox-pop news videos like this are a common format. Visitors to JOE’s channels are familiar with how we love to poke fun at the establishment. It’s what our audience loves, and it is what we did with Jacques Froid!"

There's more: "During the ideation period, some of the tonal reference points were Lidl’s Little Market video from 2015 and the brilliant Pepsi Taste Challenge from way back in the 1970s’.

"We’re very proud of the end result and how it has been so positively received by our audience."

Said Lidl video is below. We invite you to make your own minds up...

'Dogger' throws news hounds off the scent

Honesty appears to be in short supply in politics these days, but Flack’s ears pricked up at one candid exception to the rule this week. When Nick Clegg’s former press officer Ben Rathe announced he was joining new Lib Dems supremo Jo Swinson’s team this week, he made sure there would be no ugly surprises if nosey journos went hunting for closeted skeletons…

...and just to save you all a little bit of time:



1) Yes, I did once accidentally organise a visit to a dogging site.



2) Yes, I am also ‘officially’ the UK’s biggest thrill seeker.



3) No, you can’t have the Carly Rae Jepsen video. — Ben Rathe (@benrathe) August 3, 2019

Refreshing honesty, or elaborate double bluff?

EasyBrief?

Unfortunate timing of the week:

Tuesday: 'EasyJet has broken a cardinal rule of social media' - PR pros criticise airline's 'backless seat' response

Wednesday: Grayling wins easyJet holidays consumer PR brief

(Ok, we know Grayling's brief is for the holidays business rather than the airline specifically, but still...)

EasyRelief

Fortunate timing of the week:

Monday: BA social media team straps in & prepares for the worst...

This is the moment passengers of a British Airways flight were evacuated.



The plane's cabin filled with smoke as it descended into Valencia. Emergency slides were deployed to rush those on board to safety.



BA says it's investigating the cause.



More: https://t.co/BgZ2bwQitf pic.twitter.com/uP6qldpzcd — ITV News (@itvnews) August 5, 2019

Tuesday: EasyJet social media team – hold my beer