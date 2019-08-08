Watch: Honor smartphone launch challenges youth behaviour stereotypes

The brand unveiled the Honor 20 Pro last week with an evolving graffiti mural in London. Red Consultancy’s creative planner Dan Lambden said the agency’s brief involved highlighting the phone’s camera specifications, overall capabilities, and how smartphone tech relates to young people in Britain.

He added: "We wanted to show through a creative piece of social commentary that there is a lot more than meets the eye when it comes to how younger generations are actively using their devices."

To highlight these new findings, Honor partnered with professional street art team Graffiti Kings to create a 30ft artistic mural on a wall in Shoreditch. The artwork comes alive at night to show the activities that Gen Z are really up to on their phone, as well as what they’re perceived to be doing.

The research, conducted by OnePoll, revealed that over three quarters of over-45s believe that young people spend too much time on their phones, while only 8 per cent of those aged 18 to 24 feel any negative effects of their smartphone usage.

Meanwhile, more than three quarters of 18 to 24-year-olds feel their smartphone usage is totally misunderstood by the older generation. Overall, the research revealed that those aged between 18 and 24 are using their smartphone in more positive ways than any other generation.

Olivier Dobo, Honor UK marketing director, said: "Our research shows that young people are getting more out of their smartphones than any previous generation, and we’re proud to help them continue to do so."