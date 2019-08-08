InterContinental Hotels Group expands comms remit with WPP agencies

The global consolidation of PR responsibilities will now be handled by Ogilvy, Hill+Knowlton Strategies and BCW (Burson Cohn & Wolfe) and will be led out of Ogilvy’s New York office.

WPP, which has worked with IHG in select regional markets since 2012, will provide PR support for Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn Express, avid hotels, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, EVEN Hotels and voco Hotels in key markets around the world.

"With some of the world’s largest and well-known brands, such as Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza, each of our hotels provides guests with a unique travel experience," Emma Corcoran, IHG, VP of global corporate communications said.

"Partnering with WPP to tell engaging stories that drive greater awareness and preference among consumers is an important part of how we differentiate ourselves in the industry."

Mark Read, WPP CEO, said: "It is always gratifying to win business from existing clients, particularly from such a strong global brand as IHG. It shows that clients are reacting positively to our efforts to simplify our offer and make our talent more accessible."

This marks an expanded partnership between WPP and IHG, who have worked together in select regional markets since 2012.

InterContinental Hotels Group has also named DeVries Global as its global PR AOR for four of its luxury brands in Europe, Asia and North America.

The Interpublic Group agency will represent Regent Hotels and Resorts, InterContinental Hotels and Resorts, Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants outside the Americas and Hotel Indigo. The firm was hired this spring.