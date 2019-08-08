Breakfast Briefing: Equinox responds to boycott threats over owner's Trump fundraiser

"Passive investor." That’s how Equinox Fitness is describing Stephen Ross, who more technically is chairman and majority owner of the high-end gym’s parent, Related Companies, after celebrities promised to boycott Equinox and sister brands SoulCycle and Blink over Ross throwing a Hamptons fundraiser for President Donald Trump. "Equinox and SoulCycle have nothing to do with the event and do not support it," Equinox tweeted. Ross reportedly said that "while [he and Trump] agree on some issues, we strongly disagree on many others, and I have never been bashful about expressing my opinions."

Sick burn, New York Sports Club, and not just from leg day. The chain smelled opportunity on Wednesday in the controversy and published back-to-back Instagram posts mocking the swanky Ross fundraiser and closing with "commit to something better."

View this post on Instagram ?? A post shared by New York Sports Clubs (@nysc) on Aug 7, 2019 at 1:02pm PDT

The U.S. Soccer Federation has hired two lobbying firms to make the case that it actually doesn’t pay the world champion U.S. Women’s National Team less than its male counterpart. The governing body of U.S. soccer hired FBB Federal Relations and Van Ness Feldman after lawmakers introduced a bill that would require U.S. national teams to pay male and female representatives equally.

More here on lobbyists taking very unpopular stances: The National Rifle Association has warned President Trump that background checks would not be popular with its members, even in the wake of two mass shootings over the weekend. More than 90% of voters support universal background checks, according to research from Politico and Morning Consult.

You’d be forgiven if you thought this was an Onion headline for a second. A YouTube star is in hot water after she mistakenly uploaded a video of herself hitting and spitting on a dog. Police are investigating Brooke Houts, who has more than 300,000 followers on the platform, over the incident.