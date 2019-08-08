London agency wins national healthcare and pet charity briefs

Sue Ryder provides end-of-life care, bereavement support and neurological rehabilitation. The agency, together with the in-house Sue Ryder press team, will deliver a series of campaigns that highlight the core focuses of the charity.

The first campaign, ‘A Better Death’, will encourage the British public to talk openly and honestly about death and end-of-life care.

Sarah Brody, head of PR at Sue Ryder, said not enough people understand what the charity does. "Our aim is to be able to provide even more support to more people and we are very excited to be working with The PHA Group, who I am confident will help raise our brand awareness and understanding on a national scale," she added.

Pet charity Blue Cross helps educate and inform the public about responsible pet ownership. The agency’s campaign will reach out to existing and potential new pet owners and position the charity as a leading authority on all issues related to pet welfare.

Group head of marketing and communications at Blue Cross, Wendy Hill, said the charity cares for around 40,000 pets every year, but there are still more that need help. "Brand awareness through a programme of national campaign activity will be essential in helping us achieve this," she said.

Shelley Frosdick, divisional managing director (consumer and third sector) at The PHA Group, was delighted for the agency to be working alongside both charities, and delivering thought-provoking campaigns.

The PHA Group has announced a raft of new client wins over the past few months, including Virgin Experience Days, endurance events brand Spartan Race and disabled children charity Newlife.