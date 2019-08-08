Crabtree & Evelyn retains agency for new consumer campaign

The agency will develop the global strategy around the ‘Born Curious, Grown Wild’ campaign with a focus on the UK and US markets, while amplifying and building consumer engagement.

The beauty brand's founder Cyrus Harvey was inspired by early works in conservation and botancy. The new campaign is considered a return to that vision, with a spirit of curiosity, curation and discovery that will help engage a new millennial community.

C&E global social director Nicole Cowell de Grouchy said: "Today, consumers are more curious and savvier than ever – the new C&E connects with them on their terms. TCS’s approach to global storytelling with purpose, will help propel us forward to exceed our objectives worldwide."

The campaign's first visuals were photographed by Matt Joy at Kew Gardens and in Bermondsey under the creative direction of Tom Scalé, TCS’s head of creative and content marketing.

Jennifer Attias, head of global at TCS, added: "It’s really inspiring to be partnering with Crabtree & Evelyn in this critical phase of their business growth."