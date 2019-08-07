InterContinental Hotels Group names DeVries global AOR for four brands

NEW YORK: InterContinental Hotels Group has named DeVries Global as its global PR AOR for four of its luxury brands in Europe, Asia and North America.

The Interpublic Group agency will represent Regent Hotels and Resorts, InterContinental Hotels and Resorts, Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants outside the Americas and Hotel Indigo. The firm was hired this spring.

The hotel company previously worked with firms in different markets before consolidating the work with DeVries.

IHG awarded DeVries the account after a formal review that began last December and wrapped up in March, according to Emma Corcoran, IHG VP of global corporate affairs, marketing, commercial and technology. Three other agencies were invited to pitch; Corcoran declined to name the firms.

She also declined to disclose the budget, but said IHG has an ongoing contract with DeVries subject to regular reviews.

IHG put the account up for review, Corcoran said, after it re-evaluated its PR requirements and realized it needed to meet local, in-market needs and also tell its story globally.

IHG is specifically looking to DeVries for help with an activation for the opening of the 100th Indigo hotel and its U.S. Open sponsorship, among other initiatives.

The agency is promoting the IHG brands with activations with the goal of making them the first choice for luxury-focused consumers, DeVries said in a statement. Specifically, the firm is tasked with conducting brand PR campaigns, managing media relations and supporting hotel openings.

DeVries is a part of IPG’s Constituency Management Group. It will be working with other CMG agencies on the account, the firm said in a statement.

IHG reported group revenue of $2.3 billion in the first half of this year, an increase of 7.9% year-over-year.

DeVries’ revenue dropped 17% in 2018 to $32.4 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report.

The PR firms within Constituency Management Group registered low-single-digit growth on both an as-reported and organic basis in Q2 2019, according to newly minted CMG chairman and CEO Andy Polansky.

IHG has assigned PR work for much of the rest of its business to WPP agencies, according to a statement from the holding company on Thursday. Firms Ogilvy, Hill+Knowlton Strategies and BCW are working on the account, with work managed by Ogilvy’s New York office. Brands handled by WPP include Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn Express, AvidTM Hotels, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, Crowne PlazaHotels & Resorts, Even Hotels and Voco Hotels in some locations.

This story was updated on August 8 with additional information.