W2O hires Barbara Pinto as U.S. executive communications lead

SAN FRANCISCO: W2O has named Barbara Pinto to the new role of U.S. lead of its executive communications practice.

Based in New York, she is set to report to Mike Huckman, global leader of the practice. Her first day is scheduled for August 19.

"I had been looking to fill this role since about the beginning of this year," Huckman said, via email. "Given my long-standing relationship with and respect for [Pinto], and her reputation both as a journalist and corporate communications counselor, she was at the top of my list."

Pinto’s previous role was SVP at FleishmanHillard, working on strategic message development, presentation coaching, reputation management, crisis comms and media coaching.

A Fleishman representative declined to comment on Pinto’s departure.

Before the Omnicom Group agency, Pinto ran her own firm providing media training, media relations and video production. She is also a veteran of ABC News, where she reported for programs including Good Morning America, World News Tonight and Nightline. Pinto also worked at CNBC.

In May, W2O received an investment from New Mountain Capital, a New York-based private equity firm that replaced W2O’s previous investor, Mountaingate Capital. Financial details were not disclosed.

W2O’s 2018 revenue increased 23% to $177.6 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report.