Former MHP creative director joins comms agency Launch

Added 41 minutes ago by Arvind Hickman

Creative comms agency Launch has appointed former MHP senior creative Robin Invest as an associate creative director.

News
Robin Invest (left) and Johnny Pitt
At MHP, Invest was a creative director who led the creative process on client and new business briefs for TalkTalk, Aviva, Avis and Laithwaite’s Wine.

Prior to that, he was a senior creative at Sky Creative, responsible for developing the brand vision across Sky’s suite of products and services, including for Sky Atlantic, Sky One, Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, Sky Mobile and Sky Q.

Invest’s remit at Launch is to drive the agency’s creative output, reporting to Launch founder Johnny Pitt. 

"In Robin we believe we’ve found some stardust, with the right blend of experience, ambition and sky-high standards – but also thoughtfulness and decency, a Launch trademark," Pitt said. 

"Launch is at an exciting stage of growth, and as we turn eighteen in September, we’re pleased as punch to have him on board to help turbo-charge our own creative."

Invest added: "Launch is an agency that has interested me for a while now, given its creative legacy, but also its ambition in other areas, like with The Creative Shootout.

"Launch has some incredible talent and a stellar client list and I’m looking forward to building on what’s been achieved over 18 impressive years."

