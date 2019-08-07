Grayling wins easyJet holidays consumer PR brief

The communications remit includes all UK consumer campaign work for the travel brand as it prepares to relaunch later this year.

Grayling UK’s consumer practice has a experience across the travel and tourism sector. It was British Airways’ strategic and creative hub for EMEA and Asia Pacific until last June, when the account moved to H+K and Ogilvy.

Grayling has previously worked on integrated campaigns across for five of Hilton’s hotel brands and led communications in the UK for the Croatian National Tourism Board.

"We are thrilled to be working with easyJet holidays as they enter this critical period of their development," Grayling UK & Ireland CEO Sarah Scholefield said.

"Grayling has the right expertise required to help launch their new business as a major player in the holidays market and we are very excited by the prospect of working together with the easyJet holidays team on this journey."

EasyJet holidays communications director Fiona Jennings, who joined the business earlier this year, said: "We’re delighted to welcome Grayling to our team as a key partner to help launch our new holidays business later this year. This is a key time for us and we feel Grayling have the energy, ideas and experience to help us bring the easyJet holidays story to life."