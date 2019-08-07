Leeds Beckett University appoints agency to promote £45m sports-science facility

The school is to open the £45m Carnegie Teaching and Research Building at the university’s Headingley campus early next year, bringing its specialist teaching and research laboratories together.

Aberfield's brief is to position the facility and its wider societal benefits to students, stakeholders and influencers.

The agency will develop and deliver a comms programme and campaign strategy, including media relations, around the launch.

Aberfield, which won the business following a competitive pitch, has been appointed on a project basis, running into 2020.

The agency has previously worked with several other universities, as well as Calderdale College and West Yorkshire Combined Authority, delivering public-sector skills and employment campaigns.