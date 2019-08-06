RetailMeNot signs up Shift as corporate comms AOR

AUSTIN, TX: Coupon website RetailMeNot has selected Shift Communications as its corporate communications AOR in the U.S.

Shift was hired in early July. The company decided not to use an RFP process to select a firm because the method is "a dog-and-pony show" and "not necessarily indicative" of the work that results, said Michelle Skupin, senior director of marketing and communications at RetailMeNot.

"Starting in late 2018, we sought to relationship-build with four agencies we were interested in looking at," she said. "So it was a multi-month process where we had many phone calls and meetings to get to know each other."

Shift is building awareness for the RetailMeNot corporate brand, positioning the company as "a leader in consumer behavior and marketing insights that are valuable to retailers, restaurants and other advertisers," according to a statement from the agency.

The firm’s PR support for RetailMeNot includes earned media outreach, thought leadership and measurement. RetailMeNot particularly wants to know how press coverage is driving business results for the company, said Skupin.

Last month, Shift helped RetailMeNot to amplify press coverage about its proprietary data that found that more retailers than expected ran their own counter-sales during Amazon Prime Day.

"Given that we work with all of the top national retailers and we have hundreds of millions of consumers interacting with our mobile website and desktop website, we had some really interesting proprietary data that we put out in advance of Prime Day," said Skupin.

Shift is also focusing on back-to-school and holiday shopping campaigns and helping RetailMeNot with diversity and inclusion efforts.

Alan Marcus, MD in Shift’s New York office, is leading a team of five on the account.

Budget information was not disclosed.

MWWPR was the incumbent on the account. A representative from the firm was not immediately available for comment.

"We thought MWW was great and we enjoyed working with our account team there, but we thought it was time to bring on a new agency that could help us expand our coverage needs and the strategic counsel we were looking for," said Skupin. "We stopped working with MWW around the same time we brought on Shift."

RetailMeNot, a wholly owned subsidiary of Harland Clarke Holdings, is a mobile app and coupon website that provides users with online and in-store codes, cash-back offers and gift cards for retailers, brands, restaurants and pharmacies. The company is based in Austin, Texas.