Publicis Health creates two top roles in latest promotions round

The changes will support Publicis Health in delivering "best-in-class creativity and an industry-leading approach to multi-disciplinary healthcare communications", according to the announcement this week.

Victoria Wright, who was managing director, Publicis LifeBrands, Publicis Resolute and Real Science Communications, has been promoted to group managing director.

She is now also responsible for Langland UK, following the departure of the Publicis Health healthcare advertising agency's general manager, Alison Ferrucci.

Wright will continue to report to Philip Chin, president Europe, Publicis Health.

"Victoria is a great business leader with an enviable track record. Under her direction, Publicis LifeBrands, Publicis Resolute and Real Science Communications have achieved record-breaking growth over recent years. In her new role as group managing director, Victoria will also take on responsibility for leading Langland in the UK," Chin commented.

"She is perfectly placed to accelerate the integration of medical education and public relations into our Clinical Trial Experience capability, so that we continue to provide clients with a market-leading and highly differentiated solution to the challenge of recruiting and retaining patients into clinical trials," he added.

In another promotion, Andrew Spurgeon, executive creative director at Langland, has also been given the role of chief creative officer for Europe.

In his new role, Spurgeon will have overall responsibility for the standard of creative output from all Publicis Health agencies in Europe and will report to Chin and Kathy Delaney, global chief creative officer, Publicis Health.

Chin said: "Andrew is an exceptional and hugely respected creative leader. His leadership over the past decade has helped establish Langland as a world-class health and wellness creative powerhouse – winning Cannes Lions Health Agency of the Year twice, and five times Global Agency of the Year at the New York Festivals Global Awards. His promotion to chief creative officer Europe will undoubtedly result in better creative work across the region, which is great for our agencies and more importantly our clients."

Click here to subscribe to the FREE pharma and healthcare comms bulletin to receive dedicated healthcare news, features and comment straight to your inbox.

Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the pharma and healthcare comms bulletin, email Ian.Griggs@haymarket.com