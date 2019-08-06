Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Trading in Big Macs for big bowls of cereal. Jano Cabrera has joined General Mills as its global chief communications officer. Reporting to SVP and CMO Ivan Pollard, he replaces Mary Lynn Carver, who left General Mills last month. Most recently, Cabrera was SVP of U.S. communications, global media and PR at McDonald’s. PRWeek has the full story on his new role.

The Area 51 raid is cancelled. The Facebook event page calling on users to meet at Area 51 on September 20 to "see them aliens" has been taken down. The event creator Matthew Roberts posted a screenshot on his personal Facebook page of the notice Facebook had sent him saying it had taken down the event because it "went against" Facebook's "community standards." More than 2 million people pledged to crash the secret military base and many brands tried to abduct the event for themselves.

The secret is out. Victoria’s Secret owner L Brands’ longtime CMO Edward Razek is exiting. In an internal memo to staffers, L Brands CEO Les Wexner said that Razek told him a few weeks ago he wanted to resign in August. Ed Wolf, SVP of brand and creative at L Brands, will serve as interim head of brand and creative; and Bob Campbell, VP of creative at Victoria’s Secret, will serve as interim head of creative at Victoria’s Secret, "while we review how to transition [Razek’s] work," Wexner said. Razek, who has been instrumental in pushing Victoria’s Secret’s overtly sexy marketing, sparked outrage last November when he said in an interview with Vogue that the Victoria’s Secret fashion show shouldn’t include transgender models because the event is supposed to be "a fantasy." He later apologized.

Trump’s latest remarks on gun violence. In a speech on Monday, following the mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, President Donald Trump called for called for "love," unity and bipartisanship to prevent more mass shootings, but kept pushing NRA talking points. He also blamed mental illness and video games as root causes for mass shootings.

Who got in trouble after Trump’s speech? The New York Times. The paper was slammed by critics – including some Democratic presidential candidates – who said it inaccurately represented Trump’s comments with its headline, "Trump urges unity vs. racism." Some people cancelled their NYT subscriptions due to the headline. The paper later changed the headline to "Assailing hate but not guns." In other NYT news: Columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin penned an open letter to Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, urging him to help curb gun violence. Walmart said it is not banning gun sales, after a mass shooting left 22 people dead at one of its stores in El Paso, Texas.