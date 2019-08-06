PRWeek and PRCA launch inaugural public affairs census

The Public Affairs Census 2019 is now open to all public affairs practitioners. Click here to take part:

The Public Affairs Census 2019

The results, which will be launched later this year, will provide the most comprehensive and authoritative analysis of the UK public affairs industry.

The Census will reveal authoritative demographics and diversity figures, salaries, the gender pay gap, industry prospects, and the industry’s evaluation preferences. it will also look at how public affairs professionals feel about the pressing issues of growth, revenues, and budgets.

Public affairs practitioners across the UK are welcome to complete the survey and play their part in the biggest piece of research into the public affairs industry.

The PRCA and PRWeek have run the PR and Communications Census in the UK since 2011.

Emma Petela and George McGregor, Public Affairs Board Co-Chairs, said: "This is a brilliant initiative. We would encourage everyone who works in public affairs to take a few minutes to take part, whether they work for a consultancy, in-house or are freelance.

"As the public affairs sector grows and matures, it is vital we have an accurate understanding of who works in the sector, their roles and challenges.

"There are big issues facing public affairs such as promoting diversity, tackling mental health and ensuring staff are fairly rewarded.

"The census will help us get to grips with what is actually happening and the issues faced by those who work in public affairs."

James Endersby, CEO, Opinium, said: "We are delighted to be partnering with the PRCA on their employee census to provide a greater understanding of the state of diversity in the public affairs industry.

"We believe the findings will prove useful for employers and employees alike and will have a positive impact on changes in the sector over the coming years."