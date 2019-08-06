Medical comms group announces UK expansion into bio-sciences heartlands

The offices, in Brighton and Witney, near Oxford, will open this month. The Brighton office will be led by Peter Agathangelou, group managing director, while Valerie Moss, Prime Global's editorial and scientific executive director, will oversee the Witney office.

The offices, each of which will have an initial staff of six, will help to support the agency's existing business in the rare disease and oncology sectors.

They bring Prime Global's total number of offices to seven. The group already had a presence in London, New York, San Francisco, Knutsford, and Macclesfield.

The new offices "bring us close to our clients, offering a pool of exceptional talent, and are well-connected to the world by road, rail and air", according to Graeme Peterson, chief executive and chairman of Prime Global.

"These are incredibly exciting moves that will give Prime Global an even stronger platform from which to deliver brilliant communication solutions for pharma clients worldwide."

He added: "Our success has been based on our ability to put people first, fuse science, strategy and innovation – and over time, we’ve reached out to a more diversified global client base operating in a range of therapeutic areas."

Prime Global represents AstraZeneca, Bayer Consumer Care, GSK Vaccines, Merck, and Pfizer, among other clients.

It employs more than 200 staff worldwide and has achieved growth of 49 per cent over the past two years.

Recent growth areas include oncology and rare diseases, but the group is now focusing on a range of priorities for further expansion, including medical comms around health economics and market access, as well as digital technology and patient communications.

