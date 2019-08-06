In brief: Berghaus appoints agency, BAME grads begin trainee scheme, wins for PR Agency One and Jaywing

Berghaus one of two brands going Gung Ho

Gung Ho Communications has announced two new clients: outdoor clothing and equipment retailer Berghaus (above), and British jewellery brand Serge DeNimes. The new accounts will operate out of the agency’s London and Birmingham offices. Gung Ho will manage Berghaus’ lifestyle press office for the forthcoming AW19 season and build brand advocacy via influencers and activations. For jeweller Serge DeNimes, the agency will manage the brand’s UK press office, whilst also leading on local brand activations and influencer management. Gung Ho MD Sophie Hadded was delighted with the new accounts.

Meantime welcomes BAME grads for trainee scheme

Global B2B PR consultancy Meantime Communications has welcomed six students from the Taylor Bennett Foundation (TBF) as part of their ten-week training program to learn about working in PR. TBF offers mentoring, training and internship opportunities for black, asian & minority ethnic (BAME) candidates looking for a career in PR. The industry is one of the least diverse sectors in the UK. "If it wasn’t for TBF giving us this opportunity then we, as BAME students, would have little insight regarding the process of breaking into the industry and standing out," said Louis Lang, TBF trainee.

'Pre-loved' fashion brand appoints UK agency

PR Agency One has been appointed to launch online, pre-loved fashion retailer Patatam, following a competitive pitch process, and will be responsible for its UK communications strategy. The agency will focus on building Patatam’s brand awareness among its key target audience and improving the website’s organic performance. Eric Gagnaire, co-founder of Patatam, said: "PR and marketing is key to helping us achieve our business goals, and we are delighted to have a partner on board that is so focused on the commercial impact of PR."

International PR brief is 'No Brainer' for agency

PR, social media and content marketing agency No Brainer has won the PR contract for global executive coaching and development network In Touch, after a competitive pitch. The agency will work with In Touch’s in-house marketing team in Manchester to boost brand awareness of the company, as well as its range of development, coaching and training services. Oliver Tarpey, In Touch’s head of marketing, said: "No Brainer felt like a natural fit for us and we have high expectations about what we can achieve together."

Jaywing PR helps Leeds-based charity celebrate

Getaway Girls has appointed Jaywing PR to help raise awareness ahead of its 30th birthday and the launch of its ’30 years 30 stories’ campaign. The charity helps girls and young women aged 11-25 to build their confidence and learn new skills in a supportive and safe environment. Jaywing will focus around the theme of self-esteem and social media; something which has been an increasing concern within the charity. Flavia Docherty, director at Getaway Girls, said: "Each step of the PR campaign was very clear, and the team really understood our values and approach."

Podcast and production partnership

Podcast agency 4DC – part of the markettiers4DC group – has formed a partnership with podcast production company, Fresh Air Production. The new venture will extend its offering from podcast strategy and production fundamentals into results measurement, talent management and promotion for all brand-funded podcasts. Howard Kosky, CEO and founder of 4DC, said: "We’re looking forward to aligning this with our bespoke approach to strategic development and effectiveness measurement for new and existing clients."