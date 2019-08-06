Leidar MENA appoints former Weber chief as managing partner

Keller joins as the company’s newest managing partner and will work alongside George Kotsolios in running and developing the consultancy’s Middle East operation.

Leidar is a boutique, international comms consultancy that advises clients from global hubs including Geneva, Oslo, London, Brussels and Dubai.

A well-known industry executive who has worked in the region for more than a decade, Keller experienced multiple successes while leading Weber Shandwick in Dubai, winning MEPRA Agency of the Year multiple times and spearheading a culture that was recognised as a top 10 Great Place to Work in the UAE for six consecutive years.

"Leidar is a fast-growing, dynamic global consultancy, so I’m naturally looking forward to taking on the exciting challenge of building the agency and growing the business in the region," said Keller. "As companies look to save costs and outsource key functions, we think that smaller, more agile teams like Leidar have a key role to play in providing high-quality counsel and work to clients at a competitive price."

With an aggressive growth strategy, Keller and Kotsolios plan to further expand Leidar’s client portfolio, which currently includes UAE family business conglomerates, some of the region’s most talked-about tech startups, as well as multinational companies from the US and Asia.

Leidar MENA provides the complete suite of communications services, from strategic advice, training, content development, creative, paid and digital media.

Rolf Olsen, founder & CEO of Leidar, said: "We’ve known Andreas for many years and we are truly excited to be adding a leader with his qualities to the Leidar family as he has an excellent reputation in the market among clients and employees.

"With fast-growing offices in Geneva, Oslo, London and Brussels, it was an easy decision to launch a Leidar operation in the UAE.

"Our goal is to be considered as a leading international communications boutique consultancy and I believe that we now have an outstanding team in Dubai who will be able to deliver on this promise."