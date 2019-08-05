BCW's Jason Teitler joins Special Olympics as comms, brand leader

NEW YORK: Special Olympics has hired BCW’s Jason Teitler as SVP of global communications and brand.

Teitler’s duties will include engaging key stakeholders, such as influencers, members of the media and policymakers, through stories that bolster the organization. He will also oversee content strategy and messaging across digital, social and the nonprofit’s website, according to a statement from the group.

Teitler was most recently chair of fan experience and MD in BCW’s brand solutions practice, capping a nine-year tenure at the firm that ended in May, according to his LinkedIn account.

He was also BCW’s lead for Special Olympics International philanthropic efforts for six years, including comms and event support for World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 and U.S.A. Games in 2018. He also worked on the nonprofit’s 50th anniversary celebration in Chicago in July 2018.

Teitler was at Burson-Marsteller before the agency’s combination with Cohn & Wolfe to form BCW early last year.

Previously, he was EVP of business development at agency Piehead Productions; SVP of marketing for memorabilia company Steiner Sports; and partner at Porter Novelli.