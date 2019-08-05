Toshiba appoints agency for UK PR and influencer campaign

The brief will see Fever develop and implement an integrated campaign across PR and social, which will target technology, consumer, and lifestyle media plus ongoing social content creation.

Fever will also be responsible for planning and implementing bespoke activations throughout the year to support partnerships and content collaborations with film studios, as well as at key trade shows including IFA.

Head of marketing at Toshiba, Jessica Arnould, said Fever was ideally placed to support their launch as a result of their PR and social credentials in the tech and consumer sectors.

Simon Hilliard, associate director at Fever, said: "Fever has previously activated fantastic, engaging campaigns with Toshiba. We’re focused on delivering a truly integrated campaign, from compelling social content to good old-fashioned five-star reviews, to support the 2019 launch and beyond."