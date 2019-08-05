Cleaning brand launches new partnership to tackle gender stereotypes

Added 2 hours ago by Stephen Delahunty

Eco-friendly cleaning brand method has vowed to challenge "tired stereotypes" in the industry and is funding a national LGBT charity's entire volunteering programme.

Method will partner with the LGBT Foundation for the next 12 months and support numerous projects that champion a safe, healthy and equal future for all LGBTQIA people.

To mark the announcement, PR agency The Romans created ‘Drag Cleans’, a unique drag show hosted by Method that saw seven UK drag acts tackle toxic gender stereotypes.

Each act took inspiration from method’s cleaning products – known for their bright colours and vivid fragrances – to create new characters designed to promote the ‘Drag Cleans’ partnership.

Guests watched as acts, including Cheddar Gorgeous and Anna Phylactic, proved that cleaning 'doesn’t have to be a drag', with a cleaning-inspired ‘lip-sink’ battle.

The event, which began in August, marks the beginning of a year-long campaign for the agency that will span PR, digital and ATL.

Joe Mackay-Sinclair, co-founder and executive creative director of The Romans, said: "In a world of woke-washing and one-off charity partnerships, method’s long term commitment to challenging stereotypes perfectly demonstrates how brands can meaningfully and relevantly engage with not-for-profits."

Head of communications at method, Sarah Tuke, said the industry has long been a contributor to tired stereotypes, but the cleaning brand has "always played with the norm, in order to bring a bit of sass to the cleaning aisle".

She added: "The wonderful world of drag shares method’s love of looking fabulous, with innovation, creativity and unapologetic self-expression at its heart. We want to challenge stereotypes and gender norms with the help of LGBT Foundation and our Drag Talent – to create something truly wonderful, bold and meaningful, that drives positive change over the next 12 months."

