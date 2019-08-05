Breakfast Briefing: Five things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Added 4 hours ago by Frank Washkuch

Country reels from weekend mass shootings; 8chan taken down.

News

Leading Monday morning’s news cycle: The country is reckoning with two mass shootings over the weekend, one at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, and the other hours later in Dayton, Ohio. The El Paso shooter reportedly posted a four-page manifesto on far-right message board 8chan saying the massacre was in response to the "Hispanic invasion of Texas."

Hours after the El Paso shooting, the founder of 8chan, which was also used by the Christchurch, New Zealand, gunman this year, said that the site should be taken down. Network provider Cloudflare said on Sunday that it would stop doing business with the portal. Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince tweeted that "we need to have a broader conversation about addressing the root causes of hate online."

From the sports world, Philadelphia Union captain Alejandro Bedoya grabbed an on-field microphone after scoring a goal and shouted, "Congress, do something now. End gun violence. Let’s go!" Philadelphia beat MLS rival DC United 5-1 on Sunday.

President Donald Trump appeared to blame the media on Monday morning for the shootings, tweeting, "fake news has contributed greatly to the anger and rage that has built up over many years. News coverage has got to start being fair, balanced and unbiased, or these terrible problems will only get worse." An hour earlier, he called for lawmakers to enact strong background checks in legislation that could be paired with immigration reform.

Meanwhile, a video of Trump at a May rally joking and smiling after a supporter shouted about shooting migrants is once again making the rounds online. Trump has promised to speak more about the mass shootings on Monday morning.

