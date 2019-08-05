Tourism marketing agency MMGY Hills Balfour hires new MD

Moultrie joins form the World Travel & Tourism Council, where she was most recently executive vice president of membership and commercial.

She succeeds Jonathan Sloan, who stepped down as managing director after 17 years of service and will leave the business this month.

Moultrie was previously group marketing director of Manchester Airport Group, head of direct marketing at Monarch Airlines and worked in corporate sales at Virgin Atlantic.

She will join the company in September and will be tasked with evolving the firm’s suite of full-service client offerings, and "growing the business in line with the company’s ambitious plans to expand globally".

Hills Balfour Europe and Middle East founder and president Amanda Hills will continue to lead and manage the business alongside Moultrie, the associate board and senior directors.

"Through her former roles she brings a fantastic combination of engaging C-Suite global leaders from the private sector, as well as government officials, ministries and Heads of State, along with commercial acumen, and a global perspective," Hills said.

"As we now move to the next exciting chapter for the company, we are expanding our team and have welcomed new MMGY Group level positions across finance, HR, and business partnerships this summer, all of whom are based in our London offices at London Bridge."

Moultrie said: "My focus will be to support and enhance the amazing culture and individuals within Hills Balfour, to enrich client engagement and ROI, to grow revenues, in addition to expanding upon the wealth of client services offered."

Hills Balfour was acquired by US travel and tourism marketing specialist MMGY Global in March 2018.