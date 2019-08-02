Campo Viejo celebrates rose launch with pink fountain

The feature will be in the style of a Mediterranean fountain and fire a pink jet of water up to six metres high.

Campo Viejo’s activation will include Spanish food and music, alongside tastings of the wine. It is designed to give visitors a taste of the Spanish way of life.

Food will include pintxos-style street food from chef Jimmy Garcia, including charcuterie boards served in Garcia’s home town of Asturias in Spain.

The pop-up is taking place on 15 August and Campo Viejo wine expert Maria Huete will host a selection of wine-tasting and food-pairing sessions throughout the day.

PR agency Instinct is leading the campaign with support from event production agency Hopper.

Lucy Bearman, brand director at Pernod Ricard UK, said: "We may be in one of London’s most recognisable locations, but we’re really aiming to bring the sights, sounds and most importantly the taste of Spain to everyone who attends.

"As a wine, Campo Viejo brings people together and fuels the creation of lasting, colourful moments and experiences, and our Campo Viejo rosé fountain is the perfect setting for people to savour the moment."

