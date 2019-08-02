In brief: New fellows at CIPR and PRCA, Oracle expands, wins for Purple London, The Lifestyle Agency and KINC

KINC wins British fashion brief

British brand howies (above) has appointed KINC to handle its PR, influencer and media activity throughout the UK following a move into the wholesale retail market. KINC will be primarily focusing on the lifestyle fashion side of the brand. Howles marketing director Ade Wilson-Gunn said: "With 25 new stockists and the brands 25th birthday in 2020, it's a big time for the howies brand. We believe KINC will unlock new audiences for us; they really understand our brand."

Cartmell in Fellow first

Former deputy director general Matt Cartmell has become the first former member of staff to be made a PRCA Fellow, having left the industry body last week. The appointment was made 'in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the PRCA and to ICCO'. David Gallagher, chairman of the PRCA Fellows, said: "Big associations are complex, noisy, and constantly in motion…and Matt was always there with a quiet word, a sensible compromise. We’ll welcome his experience and perspective among the Fellows." PRCA director general Francis Ingham added: "Matt was instrumental in the PRCA’s key achievements of the past seven years: The legal victory over the NLA. The incredibly important Bell Pottinger case. The [merger] vote by APPC members. In recognition of these achievements, the PRCA is delighted to welcome Matt as a Fellow."

Kerry Sheehan named CIPR Fellow

Comms director Kerry Sheehan has been named a Fellow of the CIPR. The fellowship recognises PR pros for their contribution to the industry, personal achievements and voluntary work. Sheehan is vice chair of the CIPR’s global Artificial Intelligence in PR panel, a member of the CIPR Council and also on the Public Services committee. She is also a member of the International Data Science Foundation and Women Leading in Artificial Intelligence. Stephen Waddington, chair of the CIPR AIinPR panel, said: "It’s one of the highest accolades in the industry and it’s great to see it being awarded to Kerry, who has really helped drive our AIinPR work forward and has been an asset."

Oracle looks to future with new duo

PR and digital marketing agency The Oracle Group has expanded its PR team with the appointment of two new account managers. Lauren Goodge joins the team with over four years’ experience gained in the property world, coming from an internal comms role at Wilmott Dixon. Emily McKay joins the agency with two years’ experience gained in a tech PR role. She has worked on several clients in property, such as Creston and Lutron. McKay said: "I have already learned a great deal about the property world and am looking forward to developing my skills and promoting my clients to local and national press."

One medical tech win for the ROAD

PR and digital communications specialist ROAD has been appointed by Gynesonics, a global medical technology company specialising in women’s health, to launch ots Sonata treatment for uterine fibroids. The laser treatment offers an incisionless alternative to more invasive and life-changing treatment options such as hysterectomies and myomectomies. ROAD director Sarah Winterbottom said the addition builds on the agency’s reputation in Femtech and Medtech. She added: "Sonata means women and their gynaecologists now have the option to choose between surgery, and a much less invasive way of treating an unpleasant, yet all too common problem like fibroids."

Menswear designer appoints Purple London

Bianca Saunders has appointed Purple London to handle its UK press office, brand profiling, seasonal London Fashion Week men’s shows, and VIP and influencer programmes. London born and based, the menswear designer established her eponymous clothing brand in 2018, following her graduation with a Master of Arts degree from the Royal College of Art. The brand is known for reconstructing contemporary tailoring and elevated casualwear by manipulating drape and silhouette, while exploring gender identity and incorporating influences from her British-West Indian heritage.

Mountain resort retains agency for fifth season

London firm The Lifestyle Agency has been reappointed by Vail Resorts, the 'world’s largest mountain company', for the upcoming winter season 2019-2020. The campaign will cover all UK communications for the current Vail Resorts portfolio of 37 resorts, including the announcement of 17 incorporated new resorts under the Vail Resorts umbrella. This is the fifth year consecutive season that The Lifestyle Agency has been awarded the brief, which the agency says "demonstrates its success in championing the communications for the global mountain industry."