The PR Week: 8.2.2019: Sara Brooks, Covet PR

Sara Brooks, CEO of Covet PR, joins The PR Week podcast to chat about how she fashioned her agency for the modern communications world with purpose at the core.

Chatting with PRWeek’s Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch, Brooks tackles the biggest PR stories of the week, including Edelman resigning the Geo Group account, CGI Health’s absorption of Hering Schuppener Healthcare, the Democratic debates, Instagram hiding likes and Food and Drug Administration approval of a key ingredient in Impossible Burgers. Also on the agenda: PRWeek's just-unveiled 40 Under 40 list.