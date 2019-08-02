Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

New this morning: A big win for Weber Shandwick. USAA, known for offering insurance, banking, investment and other solutions to military families, has hired the IPG firm as its lead corporate comms agency. PRWeek has all the details.

Peloton’s global comms head has been busy. Jessica Kleiman, who was just upped to SVP of global comms, told PRWeek that she was a "team of one" when she joined the internet-connected indoor cycling bike and treadmill company last April. Since then, she has hired six communications staffers and managed Peloton’s rollout into its first non-U.S. markets: the U.K. and Canada last fall and Germany later this year.

"I don’t want to be controversial." That’s what President Donald Trump said in the early moments of his campaign rally in Cincinnati, Ohio, Thursday night. Earlier in the day, he urged rally attendees not to chant "send her back." He treated the rally as a rebuttal to the 2020 Democratic debates.

Apparel and footwear companies are speaking out against Trump’s new China tariff threat. Trump tweeted on Thursday about another round of tariffs on the roughly $300 billion of Chinese goods that had not already been targeted by American levies, effective September 1. The tariffs "will be a disaster for the American economy, employers and consumers," said Columbia Sportswear Company CEO Tim Boyle in a statement. Rick Helfenbein, CEO of the American Apparel & Footwear Association, said in a statement that Trump’s move to add additional costs "for hard-working American families is truly shocking." And Matt Priest, CEO of the Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America, said in a press release, "We will not take this news lying down." The National Council of Textile Organizations CEO Kim Glas, however, applauds the new tariff. China’s foreign ministry pushed back against the threat on Friday.

Former Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed is calling attention to victims of police violence. Prior to Thursday’s NFL Hall of Fame game between the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons, the league introduced this year’s Canton inductees, including Reed. But instead of wearing the typical polo emblazoned with a Pro Football Hall of Fame logo, Reed wore a shirt featuring Eric Garner, Tamir Rice, Sandra Bland, Mike Brown and Trayvon Martin, who were all killed in racist incidents across the U.S.